Swans found dead in Westford were apparently shot, police say

Police in Westford are turning to the public for help as they investigate the deaths of two swans that were apparently shot, authorities announced Thursday.

The swans were found dead in a wooded area between Lakeside Terrace and Newport Drive on Nabnasset Lake on Tuesday, according to the Westford Police Department.

“From observations made of the deceased swans it is believed that a projectile was used to kill the swans,” authorities wrote in a Facebook post. “The Westford Police Department is seeking any information that the public may have about this incident.”

Anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious in the Nabnasset Lake area on Monday night or early Tuesday morning is urged to contact Westford Police Officer Jansen at 978-399-2345.

Residents of Newport Drive, Endmoor Road, Lakeside Terrace, Pondview Circle, Birchwood Drive, or Grassy Lane are also asked to review home surveillance footage.

Massachusetts Environmental Police and Westford Animal Control are assisting Westford police with the investigation.

