Swamped: This much rain has fallen in these Collier County locations since Tuesday

Rain drops have been falling on our heads, non-stop it seems, since Monday.
These are the rainfall total for the last 48-hours in Collier County from the National Weather Service, ending at 4 a.m. this morning (June 13):
48-hour rainfall amounts in Collier County, Florida
Everglades City | 14.45 inches
North Naples | 8.86 inches
Naples | 7.92 inches
Lely | 6.96 inches
Immokalee | 6.58 inches
Marco Island | 6.09 inches
Note: From the National Weather Service:
Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.
