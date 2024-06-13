Swamped: This much rain has fallen in these Collier County locations since Tuesday

Rain drops have been falling on our heads, non-stop it seems, since Monday.

These are the rainfall total for the last 48-hours in Collier County from the National Weather Service, ending at 4 a.m. this morning (June 13):

48-hour rainfall amounts in Collier County, Florida

Everglades City | 14.45 inches

North Naples | 8.86 inches

Naples | 7.92 inches

Lely | 6.96 inches

Immokalee | 6.58 inches

Marco Island | 6.09 inches

Note: From the National Weather Service:

Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.

Photo gallery: Everglades City

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: How much rain in Naples, Marco Island and Collier County, Florida