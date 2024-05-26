SW Virginia Wildlife Center releases Red-Tailed Hawk back into skies

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center released a Red-Tailed Hawk back into the wild at the Mill Mountain Star Overlook after making a full recovery on Friday, May 26.

The hawk was found by a staff member at the Mill Mountain View fighting with another, with the wildlife center taking it in to be treated for injuries. The hawk had to have surgery, which later ended up becoming infected and made its stay lengthy and expensive.

According to wildlife officials, the hawk’s medical care costs total around $3,000. However, the center’s Vet Tech Allyson Lee says seeing an animal released makes it all worth it.

“It’s very rewarding,” said Lee, “It kind of makes the hard work we do, which can be sometimes frustrating, well worth it to see them back where they belong.”

