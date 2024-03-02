SW Portland pantry need fueled by food, housing cost increases

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — First District Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici saw the impact of increasing food and housing costs in outer Southwest Portland when she recently toured the pantry for low-income families operated by Neighborhood House.

Recipients were lined up outside the door, aisles were crowded, and volunteers were packing boxes with food for delivery to those who could not make the trip to the organization’s longtime facility in the heart of Multnomah Village during her Feb. 26 visit.

Oregon Senate passes bill to end Measure 110, recriminalize hard drugs

“I very much appreciate everything you are doing,” the Democratic U.S. representative told pantry staff and volunteers. She also talked about her work in Congress to increase food available for low-income families through Farm Act renewals, pushing to increase SNAP benefits, among other efforts.

The pantry — now called the Free Food Market — is the largest in west Portland. It serves between 800 and 900 families a month, comprising approximately 2,500 people. It is stocked by contributions from the Oregon Food Bank, grocery stores, food-gathering collective, and others. Food can either be picked up in person or delivered by Door Dash, a service created during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when the pantry had to close. Deliveries are funded through a grant from the Portland Children’s Levy.

Read more at PortlandTribune.com

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.