Suzuki Jimny: See The Changes Side-By-Side

The previous-gen Suzuki Jimny debuted in 1998. After 20 years, it's time for a new one.

The new Suzuki Jimny is here – well, sort of. Suzuki makes the very odd decision to release a photo gallery of the tough, little off-roaders next generation, but the automaker accompanies the pictures with few technical details about the vehicle. The specs don't arrive until the official unveiling on July 5. Suzuki's choice to split up publishing the images and the rest of the specifics doesn't make much sense, but it does provide a great opportunity to compare the latest model's appearance (always on the left in comparisons below) with the previous one (right).

Front: Get Out The Chisel

The Suzuki Jimny has never been a sleek vehicle, but the previous one at least had a few curves on the hood and for the fenders. The new one is the definition of chiseled styling with nary an arched line in sight. The hood is now flat, except for two very small creases, and the nose is blunt. An available two-tone styling package adds a black grille, lower fascia, and roof, and these parts' contrasting color draws even more attention to the angular design. The round headlights are still there, and they lose the boxy housing around them from the old Jimny, so the new model gains a retro appearance. The fenders are now flat on top and appear to provide even more wheel clearance for bashing around off-road.

Forget Your Jalopy, This Is The Jimny:

