SUVs and electricity to define Volkswagen's future

The Volkswagen Atlas will be the first of many new SUVs heading to the US.

After a year its brand image team would rather forget, Volkswagen on Tuesday outlined a hugely ambitious (even by its own standards) list of plans for the future that include re-conquering the US market and becoming the world's biggest electric car brand.

Transform 2025+ is a strategy that the company believes will put the company at the forefront of the industry in terms of sales and innovation into and beyond the next decade.

"Our goals are high and our strategy is very ambitious," said Volkswagen chairman Dr Herbert Diess. "We want to benefit from change and to take Volkswagen into the lead in the new automobile industry with determination."

And it will start with a genuine SUV offensive particularly in the US where demand is strongest. "We will be significantly stepping up our activities in the USA. The main focus will be on the key segments in the country, large SUVs and limousines," said Diess.

The Atlas seven-seat luxury SUV is a first step on this journey and was unveiled at the LA Auto Show. Designed specifically for the US, VW is hoping that targeting drivers in this way and with products built domestically, will help to rehabilitate its brand.

It's also why the company is putting such a huge emphasis on electric cars. "Our future electric cars will be the new trademark of Volkswagen," said Diess. "We intend to play a key role in the breakthrough of the electric car. We are not aiming for niche products but for the heart of the automobile market. By 2025, we want to sell a million electric cars per year and to be the world market leader in e-mobility."

If that were not enough, VW also wants to be the Apple of the car industry before 2030 with the strongest digital ecosystem of any automaker. It wants to have 80 million people using its digital services by 2025.

The plan is huge but so is the size of the fines the company is facing over the dieselgate scandal. The use of defeat devices to trick emissions tests is yet to dent the VW Group's overall sales but ring-fencing billions of euros in order to settle class action suits and vehicle repairs has already led the company to make huge cuts to its workforce -- 30,000 people --and for the brand to post its first loss in many years.

As well as workforce cuts, expect to see a host of current VW niche models, such as the Beetle and Sirocco disappear from its lineup as the company pursues efficiencies and greater market share.