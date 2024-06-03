SUV carrying 10 kids flips on Garden State Parkway, 2-year-old badly hurt

A Subaru Forester carrying 10 children in its backseat alone reportedly flipped over on the Garden State Parkway Sunday afternoon, tossing three passengers from the vehicle and seriously injuring a 2-year-old girl.

The five-seater vehicle had twice as many children in it as it had seatbelts, according to NJ.com.

There were also two people in its front seat including a 34-year-old driver from Newark who suffered minor injuries. All 12 people in the mini SUV were hospitalized.

The Subaru reportedly overturned after striking a guardrail roughly 40 miles south of New York City around 4 p.m.

Video shows a vehicle on its side near the milepost 114.8 in Holmdel, N.J., according to the Lakewood Scoop. It’s unclear if anyone will be charged in connection to the crash. New Jersey State Police haven’t responded to a request for comment.