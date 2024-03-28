Sutton magician sentenced to 6-plus years in prison for child porn offenses

Scott Jameson, a Sutton resident who worked as a magician for over 20 years, was sentenced by a federal judge to more than six years in prison for child pornography offenses related to a trip to Cambodia, according to the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

Jameson, 47, pleaded guilty in November to one count of illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place and one count of transportation of child pornography in federal court in Boston. Jameson was initially charged in October 2022.

In total, Jameson was sentenced to 78 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $20,000 in special assessments by U.S. District Court Judge Richard Stearns.

Jameson has performed at libraries, private events and family events across New England, including frequent Central Massachusetts events. He usually performed for children who range from kindergarten to eighth grade.

According to the criminal complaint, federal authorities were contacted in 2022 by Action Pour Les Enfants, a Cambodian nongovernmental organization that combats child sexual abuse.

The organization reported that Jameson had possibly engaged in inappropriate behavior with minors in Cambodia.

Authorities were notified that Jameson had again traveled from Boston to Cambodia; he was stopped at Logan Airport upon his return. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, a video was discovered that Jameson is alleged to have produced in Cambodia.

The video depicted sexually explicit images of a young boy.

“Sexual exploitation of children is unconscionable, regardless of where the victims live," Levy said in a statement. "Our office works with international authorities regularly to make sure that individuals like Mr. Jameson are held accountable for their criminal conduct. We will not cease in our efforts to bring individuals who harm children to justice.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Magician Scott Jameson sentenced for child porn offenses