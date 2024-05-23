Sutter Medical Center to expand in midtown Sacramento

(FOX40.COM) — Sutter Health announced a $100 million project that will expand its hospital in midtown Sacramento on Capitol Avenue and 29th Street.

The expansion includes 42 new rooms for adult patients as part of a transformation of “shell space” on the fifth floor, which houses the Anderson Lucchetti Women’s and Children’s Center.

Officials from Sutter Health said the transformation includes a 12-bed intensive care unit and 30 medical-surgical rooms for adult patients. The fourth floor of the women’s and children’s center already houses an ICU unit with 48 adult beds.

Construction of the new patient rooms is scheduled to begin in April 2025 with the rooms expected to be ready by the end of 2026.

“When Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento combined all maternity, pediatric and adult services into our Midtown Sacramento campus in 2015, we reserved space in the newly constructed Anderson Lucchetti Women’s and Children’s Center for future expansion,” Sutter Health Greater Sacramento Market President Rachael McKinney said in a statement. “As demand for our services has increased, we determined the best use for this space would be to add 42 adult inpatient beds.”

Currently, five of the eight floors of the women’s and children’s center are dedicated to child and maternity care.

Those floors have a pediatric ICU, a high-risk maternity unit, 51 private rooms on the top floor for mothers and newborns and a neonatal ICU, which is considered to be the largest in Northern California.

Sutter’s midtown hospital comprises several other facilities, including an emergency department, the Ose Admas Medical Pavilion and the Sutter Center for Psychiatry.

The expansion follows other renovations at other Sutter Health locations in the region.

Sutter Roseville Medical Center recently began renovations to add 24 medical-surgical rooms and a 12-bed adult ICU.

Sutter completed an expansion at Sutter Davis Hospital last year. The project included new general acute care beds and enhancements to the emergency and maternity departments.

