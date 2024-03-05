Sustainability with Sarah: What happened to curbside recycling in the Upstate?

Welcome to Sustainability with Sarah! I’m the climate change and environmental reporter for The Greenville News covering issues and solutions across the Upstate. In this weekly column, I will answer your questions about what’s going on in the natural world around us, from waste to water and everything in between. We’ll look at what works, what doesn’t and what you want to see.

Do you have a question you’d like answered? Feel free to fill out our Google form here or send me an email at sswetlik@gannett.com.

Question: Why did the county decide to stop curbside recycling pickups? Why not go to a bi-weekly pickup or increase the fee?

Answer: It comes down to cost, contamination and lack of participation.

Several things can contribute to a curbside recycling program coming to an end. Richard Chesley, manager at the state Department of Health and Environmental Control Office of Solid Waste Reduction and Recycling, said cost, contamination and resident participation are all intertwined when it comes to the health of a curbside program.

“Low participation and contamination increase local government costs and then in addition, depending on the amount of contamination, any potential revenue for the sale of recyclables is lowered or lost,” Chesley said.

SC has fewer curbside recycling programs

Based on the most recent data available from DHEC, South Carolina had 69 active curbside recycling programs across the state in fiscal year 2022. In that same year, the state paid nearly $33 million to recycle.

In 2017, South Carolina had 85 curbside recycling programs. By 2019, there were 68.

According to Chesley, the most recent curbside program closures have occurred in Upstate areas.

In 2022, Cherokee, Laurens, McCormick, Oconee and Union counties had no curbside recycling programs. Abbeville, Greenwood and Spartanburg had one each.

Volunteers recycle cardboard during the Anderson Celebrates The Dream, MLK Dream Day of Service with the United Way of Anderson, Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Central stopped curbside recycling in 2020

The town of Central, located in Pickens County, stopped collecting curbside recycling in April 2020. Central’s Town Administrator Phillip Mishoe said that they held out as long as possible, but eventually, the program became too difficult to maintain.

“All we were just trying to do is break even and save the landfill,” Mishoe said.

Between his three employees and the cost of a truck to pick up the recycling, Mishoe said the program costs about $150,000 annually. By the time the program ended, Mishoe said they’d gone from earning revenue on recycling to paying to recycle.

“We ended up getting away from the curbside just because it was costing us so much money,” Mishoe said.

Simpsonville curbside recycling ended in 2021

Simpsonville’s program ended in late 2021. They included cost breakdowns for their program on their website. According to the Simpsonville page, they began paying to recycle in December of 2019. At the time, they reported paying $25 per ton. By the time the program ended, it cost about $65 per ton to recycle.

Recycling can come with a price in SC

Different types of recycling have different costs. While clear glass can be profitable to recycle, mixed glass can cost between $20-$45 to recycle.

When recycled items are mixed with something they shouldn’t be, such as trash or broken items that damage them, they’re contaminated. Contaminated products can lead to higher recycling costs or cause items to end up in landfills.

Recycling incorrectly and frequent shifts in what companies would accept also contributed to the Central program’s downfall, Mishoe said.

He used types of plastic as an example of how complicated recycling became.

“We take numbers one and two, but we don't take fives and sixes right now. Take the caps off, don't take the caps off,” Mishoe said. “You needed to be consistent with your customer, and we could not be consistent.”

Chesley agreed that recycling has become more complicated. He also added that smaller governments will struggle with economic efficiency more than larger governments because their populations are smaller and generate less waste.

“Local governments are up against all these challenges. It's not easy to recycle,” Chesley said.

He said that programs facing these challenges could benefit from choosing a few high-profit items and only collecting those, like aluminum, cardboard and metal cans.

“Take only what you can take. Don't kill it,” Chesley said. “That simplifies things.”

Chesley also added that residents across the state could benefit from better education about how to properly recycle.

Central added drop-off site in front of City Hall

Central moved to a drop-off site in front of City Hall after the program ended, which they used for several years. However after employees found used diapers, televisions and dead animals at the drop-off site, the program closed for good. Now, Central residents can take their recycling to one of Pickens County’s local drop sites. That’s where Mishoe takes his recycling, he said.

Chesley said that when a curbside program does end, county drop-off sites remain an option for residents who are passionate about giving their items a second life.

“It's not as convenient – convenience is a key factor, but you can recycle it,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Sustainability with Sarah: What happened to curbside recycling?