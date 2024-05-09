Sussex Tech budget bump will save three career tracks next year. Here's how

NEWTON — A $100,000 budget transfer from the Sussex County Community College to the county's technical high school will save two career fields at the Tech School and give current juniors the opportunity to graduate from the theater arts program next year.

The move was announced at Wednesday's county Board of Commissioners meeting by Director Jill Space, after weeks of public outcry over the proposed cuts at Sussex Tech. Space said the money will restore the graphic arts and architecture fields and allow current juniors their final year in theater arts.

The transfer came after meetings with both county-supported school administrations. The commissioners also promised a streamlining of the budget process for the two schools and better communications in the future.

Facing budget restrictions, the Tech School board and administrators proposed saving $800,000 last month by cutting the three career fields, also known as "shops," as well as eliminating several staff positions.

The commissioners said that news came as a surprise to them when the school's board of education and superintendent made their budget presentation. It also surprised parents, students and alumni of the shops, who turned out for an hours-long public hearing last month to decry the proposal.

A week later, the commissioners unanimously approved a resolution stating they had "no confidence" in the achool administration led by Superintendent Gus Modla.

Going forward, the commissioners will be involved earlier in the budget-making process for its educational institutions. The technical school is mostly funded by state aid and tuition charges to students home districts, though the county does provide some aid.

The community college trustees and Tech School board are mostly appointed by the county commissioners and not publicly elected.

Space said she hoped that going forward "we will see much better relationships" between the two schools and the commissioners. She also noted there will be a meeting with the college trustees at 4 p.m. on May 29 to finalize the budget transfer.

Earlier: Sussex Tech proposes cutting three programs in budget. What's next after critics fire back

Old Sussex County Jail to be appraised

Commissioner Chris Carney said that the final appraisal of the county jail building is being finalized and a new "prisoner transfer building" will be in operation in August. While the county's inmates are housed in a joint facility in Morris County, local police bring prisoners to the old jail to be handed over to the sheriff's department for transport to Morris County.

Once the new building is in operation, the jail will be available for sale. The multi-story building's sale would also include parts of the parking lot now shared with the judicial center.

While there are no formal offers on the table, one local developer has expressed interest in converting the building into a boutique hotel and restaurant complex.

The mechanics of any sale, whether by official auction or entertaining offers, have not yet been formalized.

Email: bscruton@njherald.com Twitter/X: @brucescrutonNJH

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Sussex County Tech School gets budget bump to save three career shops