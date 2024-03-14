Susquehanna University Choir visits Danville high school group

Mar. 14—DANVILLE — The Susquehanna University Choir wrapped up their 2024 Choir Tour on Wednesday with a stop at the Danville Area High School.

Dr. Amy Voorhees, assistant professor of music and director of choral activities at Susquehanna University, said the Susquehanna University Choir and Chamber Singers tour annually.

This year, they began with a performance at the Basilica in Danville before traveling to Virginia and Maryland for other performances, Voorhees said.

Aside from performing, a mission of the annual tour is to recruit students. The 43 Susquehanna University vocalists made stops at Woodson High School in Fairfax, Va., Rock Ridge High School in Ashburn, Va., and Danville Area High School, according to Voorhees, who said the experience at Danville was very positive.

"Mrs. Pritchard has done a really nice job putting this together and putting us in a position to engage with students instead of just performing for them," Voorhees said.

Rebecca Pritchard, secondary choir director at Danville High, said she reached out to Voorhees about setting up a workshop for Danville students having seen her work at other events.

"The kids were nervous and excited to have the Susquehanna group come," Pritchard said. "We did the same sort of thing last year with Millersville so they had a little taste of what it would be like."

Danville Area junior Kyla Brookhart said she enjoyed working with the Susquehanna students.

"It's cool to get feedback from people who do this at a high level and to get their ears on it," Brookhart said. "They know what they're doing and they have a lot of different insights."

The Danville choir is preparing for their spring concert which will be held on April 23 at the high school, Pritchard said.