Suspicious white powder mailed to Financial District building: NYPD

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) – An envelope with suspicious white powder was sent to 28 Liberty St. in the Financial District in Manhattan on Monday, according to the NYPD.

It happened around 10:15 a.m., police said. A mail room employee opened an envelope, which is when white powder fell onto the floor, according to authorities.

Three mail room employees were treated at the scene, police said. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.

