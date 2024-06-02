‘Suspicious vehicle’ found: Arlington County police evacuate Pentagon City Mall

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) evacuated Pentagon City Mall after a suspicious car was found inside of the mall’s parking garage.

Police were dispatched to the garage in the 800 block of Army Navy Drive at about 7:30 p.m. for the report of a suspicious vehicle parked inside.

Mall security evacuated the mall and police restricted access to the parking garage.

ACPD and fire personnel were still at the scene as of 10:15 a.m.

