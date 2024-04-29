This ‘suspicious package’ washed up on a Texas beach. Here’s what cops think is inside

Police believe a package full of drugs washed up on a Texas beach.

According to an April 28 Facebook post from Jamaica Beach officials, a package containing “a white substance” wrapped in black and clear packaging washed up along the shore near the town on Sunday morning.

A “suspicious package” was found on a beach, Texas cops said.

Officers advise that people should not touch a suspicious package and to contact law enforcement immediately if they spot one, according to the Facebook post.

Jamaica Beach is about a 15-mile drive southwest of Galveston and a 60-mile drive southeast of Houston.

