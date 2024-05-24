Suspicious package shuts down Kansas highway

KANORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — A suspicious package has shut down U.S. Highway 24 in northwest Kansas.

The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office says they have closed the highway between Road 3 and Kanorado.

A resident of Kanorado contacted authorities after they found a suspicious device in Briggs Park, which is on the south side of the highway on the western edge of Kanorado.

Halstead Cemetery open for Memorial Day in wake of storms

The highway remains closed until investigators determine what the package is. We will have more information as soon as it is available.

U.S. 24 is one of the oldest in the United States, running from Pontiac, Michigan, to Western Colorado. It often runs concurrently with Interstate 70 through northern Kansas.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.