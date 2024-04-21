‘Suspicious package’ near Nashville church prompts road closure on Ewing Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Ewing Drive was closed early Sunday morning as authorities investigated a suspicious package that was found near a church.

According the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), officers were sent to a church in the 600 block of Ewing Drive to respond to reports of a suspicious package on Sunday, April 21.

Authorities said the pastor of the church moved the congregation outside and continued service at another location.

MNPD’s Hazardous Device Unit (HDU) were notified and responded to the scene to investigate, officials said.

A portion of Ewing Drive was closed Sunday morning as authorities continued their investigation.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

