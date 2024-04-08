Suspicious package closes Wichita Falls post office

that arrived at the facility.

Papers fall after bomb squad detonates a suspicious package at the U.S. Postal ServiceOffice on Southwest Parkway on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Wichita Falls Police were first on the scene when the call came in about 1 p.m.. Officers evacuated and secured the scene and called in the FBI and ATF Task Force officers. Police also called in a a bomb squad from Denton, which detonated the package.

WFPD Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said the investigation was turned over to federal officers. He said further information would come from them.

A robot retrieves a suspicious package from the U.S. Postal Office on Southwest Parkway on Monday, April 8, 2024.

"It's their crime scene now, so we're just here to help," Eipper said.

It was not immediately known if the suspicious package contained any harmful material. No injuries were reported.

