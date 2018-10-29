Suspicious Package Bound For CNN Intercepted In Atlanta, CNN Reports

A suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted Monday morning at an Atlanta post office, according to CNN President Jeff Zucker.

Zucker said in a statement on Twitter that there was “no imminent danger to the CNN Center” and that packages sent to CNN bureaus are being screened off-site.

A CNN spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost that the package was addressed to the CNN Center in Atlanta. Local police told the network that they responded to a post office near the center at 9:38 a.m.

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto reported that the package was “similar to prior packages” sent to high-profile Democrats last week. A man named Cesar Sayoc was arrested Friday in Florida in connection with those packages, which included unexploded pipe bombs. At least one of them also contained unidentified white powder.

New: Package to CNN intercepted today similar to others sent by Sayoc. Image here: pic.twitter.com/aDPn9cNgGm — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 29, 2018

It was unclear whether the package found Monday contained a bomb, or whether Sayoc was the suspected sender of the package.

Another suspicious package addressed to CNN has been intercepted. This time in Atlanta. All mail is being screened off site. Note from Jeff: pic.twitter.com/I6TXSkoluQ — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 29, 2018

It was the third time in a week that CNN had been targeted. On Wednesday, an apparent pipe bomb was discovered in the mail room of the Time Warner Center in New York City. It was in an envelope addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who doesn’t work for CNN. The second package was found Friday at an off-site post office and was addressed to CNN and contributor James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence.

Sayoc stands accused of addressing bombs ― none of which exploded ― to several prominent political figures, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

Photograph of the suspicious package sent to CNN in Atlanta. It is the third suspicious package sent to CNN. It is similar in appearance to ones authorities say were sent by Cesar Sayoc. pic.twitter.com/b87G3mBfGU — Bijan Hosseini (@BijanCNN) October 29, 2018

After his arrest, Sayoc was revealed to be a pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theorist. He had a van covered in stickers, including some featuring targets over the faces of people to whom he allegedly sent explosive devices. Sayoc was also an anti-Semite who looked up to white supremacists and wished to go “back to the Hitler days,” his former boss told HuffPost on Saturday.

Sayoc was scheduled to make a court appearance in Miami on Monday, after which he will be moved to face charges in the Southern District of New York.