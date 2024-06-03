Suspicious device on Washington Avenue posed no threat, Portland police say

Jun. 3—The Portland police bomb squad investigated a suspicious device on Monday morning near the intersection of Washington and Ocean avenues, eventually determining it was not dangerous.

Police were alerted to a suspicious backpack near a utility pole at 785 Washington Ave. at 7:38 a.m., according to a department spokesperson. Portland's Hazardous Device Unit, with assistance from the Maine State Police Bomb Squad, were called in to evaluate the backpack, police said.

After conducting an X-ray of the bag, investigators thought it was suspicious and unsafe to handle. Robots were used to move the backpack, causing it to burst open, according to police.

A technician in a bomb suit was then able to inspect the contents of the bag and determine there was no threat.

"You know a lot of things on X-ray look different but when you see something you don't know what it is. There's a lot of wires that they saw, looks like fuel source, so that's what triggered their response," Maj. Jason King of the Portland Police Department told WGME.

Traffic at the intersection was disrupted for about four hours.

