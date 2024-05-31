Suspended Port Authority Director Geno Marconi defender cites 'political cesspool'

PORTSMOUTH — The chairman of the Port Advisory Council strongly defended suspended Port Authority Director Geno Marconi during a recent Pease Development Authority meeting.

The support he offered included a vote of confidence in Marconi and an endorsement of his integrity.

The PDA’s Board of Directors put the longtime New Hampshire Port Authority Director on paid administrative leave in April, without saying why.

Geno Marconi walks between American flags during President Joe Biden's visit to the New Hampshire Port Authority in Porstmouth April 19, 2022.

Bradley Cook, the chair of the Division of Ports and Harbors Port Advisory Council, spoke in support of Marconi during the PDA’s meeting late last week.

Members of the Port Advisory Council discussed “the suspension of Director Marconi” at their May 1 meeting, Cook told the PDA board, adding, “It included strong public support for the director."

“As the May 1 meeting drew to a close, a motion was introduced calling for the council to go on record with a vote of confidence in Director Marconi’s personal integrity, as well as his professional skills,” Cook said. “The motion was approved unanimously.”

Cook shared with the board he has known Marconi for more than 40 years.

“We have occasionally been in strong personal disagreement on policy matters. However, at no time was his integrity or sense of fair play ever in question,” Cook said. “Allegations to the contrary have zero merit.”

Cook told the board he was nominated to the Port Advisory Council in 2011 by Chris Sununu, who was serving on the Executive Council at the time before becoming governor.

He subsequently was reappointed to two additional terms, he added.

Cook’s experience includes more than 45 years as the owner and operator of large vessels, including ones used for fishing and whale watching.

Before closing, Cook told the board he believes “the current political cesspool contains those who will stop at nothing to demonstrate power over anyone who is in disagreement with them, and is principled enough to express that disagreement publicly.”

PDA board members did not respond to Cook’s comments, which came during the public comment portion of the board meeting.

He declined to comment further because of the ongoing investigation when reached Thursday.

Status of Geno Marconi's suspension

In response to a request for comment, Paul Brean, the executive director of the Pease Development Authority, said “Director Marconi is on paid administrative leave for an undetermined period of time. Because of the confidentiality requirements of New Hampshire personnel laws, we cannot comment any further at this time."

Michael Garrity, director of communications and legislative affairs for the state attorney general's office, issued a statement about Marconi in response to questions:

“The New Hampshire Department of Justice has not confirmed or announced the existence of any criminal investigation, rather we can confirm that we are continuing to look into a Pease Development Authority Board matter,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Suspended Port Authority Director Geno Marconi defender speaks up