Suspended Orlando commissioner Regina Hill asks judge to re-hear civil case

An attorney for suspended Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill is asking a judge to re-hear her civil case.

The three-page motion was filed on Tuesday.

The documents list 10 reasons why an injunction against her should be reconsidered.

Currently, Hill is facing a civil and a criminal case.

Regina Hill

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill left the Orange County Jail on Tuesday afternoon after paying bail.

Orlando commissioner

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill, 58, was arrested Thursday morning on elderly exploitation and fraud charges, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Thursday morning that Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill was arrested after an investigation into accusations of elderly exploitation and fraud.

Regina Hill pushes for bill that protects witnesses

Regina Hill speaks to Channel 9

Both are related to accusations that she exploited a 96-year-old woman who lives in her district.

She’s accused of spending more than $100,000 of that elderly woman’s money.

Hill is currently scheduled to return to court for a pre-trial conference on July 9.

