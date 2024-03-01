Suspended Heat big man Thomas Bryant receives championship ring from Nuggets, then leaves arena

Miami Heat center Thomas Bryant, right, hugs Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who gave Bryant his NBA championship ring during a ceremony before a basketball game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Denver. Bryant was a member of the Nuggets' team when they won the championship last season. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Suspended Miami Heat center Thomas Bryant received a group hug from his former Denver teammates and a glittering championship ring before promptly leaving the arena.

After all, rules are rules.

The NBA made an allowance for Bryant to be on hand before the game because it was the Heat’s only visit this season to Denver. Suspended players are typically not allowed to be present at the arena on game nights.

The Nuggets rolled out the red carpet for Bryant, who was with the team last June when they beat the Heat in five games to capture the franchise's first NBA title.

Bryant watched a video tribute on the big screen next to Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, then received a warm embrace from guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who also handed Bryant his shiny ring. Bryant was engulfed at half-court by Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

Bryant soaked in the moment as he slipped the ring on his hand. He tapped at his heart in appreciation as the crowd cheered.

“It’s just a way of thanking him for all his contributions,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said of the ceremony before the game. “Great to see Thomas — haven’t seen him obviously since we won it all last June.”

Right after the ring ceremony, Bryant exited the building. He was wrapping up a three-game suspension for his involvement in an altercation against New Orleans last week.

Bryant played sparingly for Denver after being acquired in February 2023 from the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a four-team trade. He only briefly played in one game in the postseason Denver's run.

The Nuggets handed out their championship rings on Oct. 24, right before playing their first game of the season against LeBron James and the Lakers. The team has honored other players on last year's championship roster who made a return to the Mile High City with their new team. It's a list that included Bruce Brown, Ish Smith and Jeff Green.

Bryant signed with the Heat as a free agent over the summer. He's averaging 4.2 points and 3.1 rebounds over 25 games for Miami.

