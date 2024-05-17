Suspects wanted for ransacking Target store in Orange County

Security video captured two men ransacking a Target in Orange County and escaping with nearly $1,200 worth of merchandise.

The theft happened at a Target store located on the 13200 block of Jamboree Road in Irvine, according to police.

Surveillance video captured the men entering the store and heading directly to the baby care section.

They began quickly grabbing the merchandise off display shelves. One man stuffed items into a plastic bag while the other grabbed a box and whatever else he could hold.

They were seen sprinting towards the store’s exit, running through a line of other customers who looked on in surprise.

Irvine police said the men escaped with around $1,200 worth of breast pumps. They left the area before officers could arrive.

From left: Photos of one male suspect and two photos of a second suspect are seen in security video images from the Irvine Police Deaprtment.

Detectives said the duo are linked to similar thefts throughout Southern California. Police have released images of the suspects, hoping the public may recognize them.

Anyone who may recognize the pair or has additional information is asked to email mricci@cityofirvine.org.

