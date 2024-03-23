Suspects wanted in distraction thefts targeting shoppers in Orange County

Authorities are warning the public of distraction thefts as several suspects in Orange County remain at large.

The first theft happened at a Home Goods store in Irvine on Feb. 17. As a woman was browsing the store, a male suspect stole a wallet from inside her purse and escaped without detection.

He later used the stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards, flowers, and water in a nearby city, according to Irvine police.

Security video captured the man exiting a shop while holding the purchased flowers.

In a separate incident, a victim’s debit card was stolen in January during a distraction theft. Two suspects later used the stolen debit card to make several withdrawals from the victim’s bank account, stealing around $3,400, police said.

Their images were captured on surveillance video at the bank.

Male suspect wanted for allegedly withdrawing funds from a bank using a stolen debit card taken in a distraction theft. (Irvine Police Department)

Two suspects wanted for allegedly withdrawing funds from a bank using a stolen debit card taken in a distraction theft. (Irvine Police Department)

Male suspect accused of stealing a wallet full of credit cards at Home Goods and using the cards to purchase items. (Irvine Police Department)

A “distraction theft” typically involves suspects targeting unsuspecting shoppers. During the scheme, thieves may engage the victim in conversation, ask them questions or divert their attention in some way while an accomplice quickly and discreetly steals their belongings.

They typically do not want the victim to be alarmed or find out the theft has happened until after they’ve left the area.

Distraction thefts typically happen at local grocery stores or places where people browse, along with popular shopping areas.

Thieves, who generally work in pairs or groups, may approach you with innocent questions or requests, such as directions, offering to help you load groceries into your car, your opinion on a product or your help with finding an item. During this short conversation is when the suspects will typically strike and take your belongings.

Teen girl dies after alleged fight with bullies at South L.A. high school

Police offer these tips to stay safe from distraction thefts:

Always keep your handbag close and never leave it unattended in a shopping cart

Lock your vehicle whenever you step outside of it – even when standing nearby (i.e. fueling up at the gas station, etc.). It only takes a split second while your back is turned for someone to grab your purse, wallet, cell phone or other valuables.

Never leave your keys in the ignition when you are not in the car. Take them out of the vehicle and lock your car whenever you exit your vehicle.

Be aware of your surroundings and any strangers who are compromising your personal space

While you may feel inclined to offer assistance or engage with the suspect, it’s best to avoid accepting help from strangers. If assistance is needed, such as loading items into a car, it’s best to ask a store employee for help

Valuables should be stored either where you can keep an eye on them or where they cannot be easily seen or accessed by others

Trust your instincts if someone or something is making you uncomfortable

Whenever out in public, never lose sight of your personal belongings

The three suspects in the Irvine distraction thefts remain at large.

Anyone who recognizes them or has information on the cases is asked to email Irvine police at ttruong@cityofirvine.org or svoigt@cityofirvine.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.