Suspects took gunshot victim to Beaufort-area hospital after Friday gunfire, cops say

Several people were detained Friday evening after they dropped off a gunshot victim at a Beaufort-area hospital, according to the Beaufort Police Department. As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests had been made public.

Beaufort police responded to gunfire around 5:15 p.m. Friday near Fraser Drive and Depot Road, a residential area between Ribaut Road and the Spanish Moss Trail. The public alert noted a vehicle was involved, but it was not immediately clear if the incident was a drive-by shooting.

While patrolling the area, officers got word from a local hospital that a white Jeep had dropped off a gunshot victim and left, interim Police Chief Stephenie Price told Live 5 News. The victim had been shot three times but was in stable condition, she said.

Investigators later found the Jeep about three miles south at 1305 Talbird Road, the Wilderness Cove Apartments, where a group of people were detained. Police had cleared the area by 1 a.m. Saturday, according to a later update.

Public records from the Beaufort County jail show no bookings from the Beaufort Police Department after Friday evening that could correspond to the gunfire. Price would not answer additional questions Saturday over email.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.