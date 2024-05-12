Suspects in thefts at Welcome to Rockville identified as illegal Colombian nationals

Body camera image shows Volusia Sheriff's deputies arresting a suspect in a wave of thefts at the Welcome To Rockville music fest on Friday.

Six Colombian nationals arrested Friday in a wave of wallet and cellphone thefts at the Welcome to Rockville music festival at Daytona International Speedway remained jailed without bail.

On Sunday, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said it had also made two additional arrests in the case. No details were immediately available for those arrests.

The six arrested Friday were in the country illegally, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Four of the six theft suspects arrested Friday night were identified in court documents. Two women arrested remain unidentified.

Jessica Bovona-Pajar, 33, and Brenda Morros, 41, were each charged with 48 counts of grand theft of $750 but less than $5,000.

Brandon Paez Diaz, 31, was charged with eight counts of grand theft of $750 but less than $5,000 and German Cervantes, 33, was charged with one count of grand theft of $750 but less than $5,000.

The two women, listed as Jane Does, were each charged with eight counts of grand theft of $750 but less than $5,000.

According to a social media post, the sheriff's office stated that on Friday night law enforcement responded to dozens of reports of cellphones and wallets stolen from concertgoers.

Witnesses described the suspects as working in pairs with one reaching into victims' pockets, bags, or purses, stealing the contents, then handing them off to another suspect, the sheriff's office stated.

Deputies, undercover detectives, police and security staff identified and detained the six suspects. Some tried to run but were quickly apprehended, the Facebook post stated.

More than 50 cellphones were recovered from the suspects, who denied stealing them and denied knowing each other, deputies stated.

Detectives determined the majority of the suspects are Colombian nationals who entered the U.S. illegally, lived in Los Angeles, and recently moved to Miami, the sheriff's office stated.

The Department of Homeland Security was also notified of the Colombian nationals' arrests and their immigration status, the news release stated.

