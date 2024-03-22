AUBURN — State police arrested a fleeing suspect in Auburn in connection with a $10,000 haul of stolen items from the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets.

About 6:30 p.m. Thursday, troopers began an extensive search for two men and a woman last seen at the end of Comrie Road in Auburn, roughly 40 miles from the outlets, according to Auburn police.

By 6:45 p.m., one of the men and the woman were in custody, while the other male suspect was still on the loose. A state police helicopter aided in the search.

By 7:30 p.m., all suspects were in custody.

Auburn police did not released the names of the suspects.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Suspects in theft of $10,000 in goods captured in Auburn