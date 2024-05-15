Suspects steals Cadillac at knifepoint from a Tri-Cities auto lot. He didn’t get far

A Tri-Cities man is back in jail after allegedly stealing a car from an auto dealership at knife point.

Michael Deshawn Sparks, 33, of Kennewick, was released from jail on a pending felony robbery charge last Friday, and was back in jail by Tuesday afternoon.

He’s accused of going to a car dealership on the 400 block of South Ely Street about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday and threatening an employee with a knife, before stealing a car, according to a news release from Kennewick police.

A short time later a Benton County sheriff’s deputy spotted the car and followed it from Kennewick to Pasco, while waiting for other officers from Kennewick and Pasco to arrive.

When the deputy tried to pull over the car, Sparks allegedly drove off at a high speed, and the officers abandoned the pursuit because the SUV was heading toward a school zone.

They found the car, and saw Sparks allegedly running away.

After a short chase, he was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County jail.

A photo posted by Kennewick police shows officers searching a black Cadillac SUV.

Court records show Sparks has a history of burglary and vehicle theft convictions.

He was most recently arrested on May 8 on suspicion of felony second-degree robbery and released Friday, according to jail records. It’s unclear whether he posted bail or was released on his own recognizance.