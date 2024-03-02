Suspects steal cash, cigarettes from Orange Mound store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for the suspects responsible for an early morning burglary at an Orange Mound store.

According to reports, officers responded to the S & L Grocery and Market located at 2966 Carnes Avenue, just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

Photo courtesy of the Memphis Police Department

Police say video surveillance shows three men using a 2017 Nissan Armada to pull the security bars off the business to gain entry into the store.

The suspects stole an undetermined amount of cash and cigarettes and fled the scene before officers arrived, reports say.

At this time, no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

