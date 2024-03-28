Suspects sought as Springfield police investigate shooting at house party

Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects involved in a shooting at a house party near the 6900 Block of Jessica Drive early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the scene just after 12:30 a.m. as several people were fleeing a house party. They learned that what started as a small house gathering turned into a large party where uninvited individuals arrived, according to the Springfield Police Department.

The uninvited guests were asked by the residents to leave the party, leading to a disagreement, according to police. The individuals left the party but returned and fired multiple handgun rounds into the home and a nearby property before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported following the shooting. Detectives are asking witnesses who saw what happened or possibly collected video evidence that could identify the involved suspects to contact the police department at (541)-726-3721.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Springfield police seek help after shooting at house party