Suspects sought for ramming car into Murfreesboro gun shop, stealing weapons

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Murfreesboro Police Department is trying to find several people accused of using a stolen car from Nashville to crash through two locked gates and ram into the front doors of a gun shop before stealing multiple firearms early Saturday morning.

Authorities said a burglary alarm alerted them to the incident at Bullseye Gun & Range in the 100 block of Shelby Street around 4 a.m. on Saturday, June 1. When officers arrived, they discovered the stolen car abandoned at the scene.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates two men went inside the business and stole several long guns and handguns while a third person waited outside in a dark-colored four-door sedan, which is believed to be used as the getaway car.

Official said the case is under investigation by detectives from the Murfreesboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, as well as agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

