Suspects seen shooting, killing cat on Salem security camera

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police are searching for suspects after a cat was shot and killed, authorities said.

According to Salem police, on the morning of May 7, security camera footage from a home on Lee Street Southeast caught video of a group of suspects shooting the cat.

No arrests have been made and police said that officers are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.

