Suspects who robbed USPS employee in Oakland at large, $150K reward offered

(KRON) — Authorities are looking for two suspects who robbed a United States Postal Service employee on Thursday in Oakland, USPS officials said. The robbery happened around 12:35 p.m. after the mail carrier exited a residence on the 200 block of Euclid Avenue.

Around the eight-second mark in the video above, an unknown person is seen approaching the USPS mail carrier. The person is seen grabbing something out of the mail carrier’s hands before running away.

The residence on Euclid Avenue is located in Adams Point, a residential neighborhood north of Lake Merritt.

USPS is offering up to a $150,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in this robbery. The reward is also for information that leads to the arrest of suspects involved in any other robbery or assault of a postal worker.

A USPS mail carrier was robbed on Thursday, May 2 after leaving a residence on the 200 block of Euclid Avenue in Oakland.

USPS said there may be more than two suspects involved in Thursday’s robbery. Anyone with information is asked to contact postal inspectors at 877-876-2455.

In March, USPS reported a robbery of one of its mail carriers. The agency also offered a reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

