Shortly after a daytime theft of "high-valued" jewelry from a store on El Paseo, three fleeing suspects were caught and arrested Wednesday afternoon, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies got a report of the theft just after 1:30 p.m. in the 73-000 block of El Paseo, Sgt. Rovann Cleveland said in a press release. He withheld the shop's name.

Someone from the store gave deputies a description of the thieves and their vehicle, a black Lexus that deputies soon spotted nearby and pulled over, Cleveland said.

Two of the people inside fled but were caught, he said, adding that no one was injured during the theft or arrests.

The three people arrested, who are all from Chile, are 42-year-old Miguel Angel Roman Palma, 23-year-old Sandra Leonor Roman Penno and 33-year-old Marjorie Estephania Rojas Alegria. Jail records show all three were booked on suspicion of conspiracy and grand theft and were still being held Thursday on $200,000 bail.

The jail records say Roman Palma was arrested at Highway 111 and Monterey Avenue, barely a block from where the theft happened.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Suspects quickly caught after mid-day jewelry heist on El Paseo