Suspects in multiple attempted carjackings found atop a Bothell home

Just after 11 p.m. Wednesday police found two attempted carjacking suspects, a man and a woman, hiding on the roof of a home in the 10700 block of 189th Street in Bothell.

Around 10 p.m. there had been two attempted carjackings along 103rd Avenue Northeast between Main Street and Northeast 185th Street.

The search for the suspects was extensive and included K-9 teams, the King County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and a drone. Additionally, deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Lake Forest Park Police Department and Kirkland Police Department aided in the search.

Both suspects were jail on attempted first degree robbery.

The male suspect is a convicted felon with a history of violence. He had an outstanding Department of Corrections Warrant and was considered a public threat.