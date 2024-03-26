Suspects in Mercer Island murder caught on surveillance video the night of Curtis Engeland’s death

Chilling new surveillance video shows the movements of the two suspects accused of defrauding, and killing beloved 74-year-old Mercer Island man, Curtis Engeland.

The suspects, Philip Brewer, 32, and Christina Hardy, 47, have both been charged with first degree murder, kidnapping, identity theft, and theft.

They were caught on surveillance video driving around in Engeland’s car – a 2003 Toyota Camry - and spending his money.

Engeland, a retired English teacher, was reported missing on February 24.

According to court documents, Engeland met Brewer on the dating website, Scruff, in January.

Detectives say Engeland invited Brewer to his Mercer Island home on January 13, where he told police Brewer stole his cell phone and his credit cards.

A month later on February 24, detectives say Brewer and 47-year-old Christina Joel Hardy came back to Engeland’s home in the middle of the night and violently confronted him -- injecting Engeland with what they thought was a fatal dose of fentanyl.

Investigators say Hardy and Brewer also sent fake messages and emails from Engeland’s phone to his family and friends that morning, saying he’d be away and unreachable for weeks.

Documents say family and friends were suspicious, because the text messages didn’t match Engeland’s usual manner of speaking, with full sentences and proper grammar.

The surveillance video also tracks the two suspects’ movement to Cosmopolis at about 2:20 a.m. on February 24. While at a gas station, the suspects pay close attention to the trunk, appearing to examine it. At one point, Brewer is seen pushing down on the trunk to make sure it was closed.

Detectives say Brewer and Hardy had Engeland in the trunk of his own car.

Documents say later, the suspects realized Engeland was not dead.

“(They) put him in the trunk of a car and drove him somewhere to dump the body. When they got the dump site, Engeland was still alive, so Hardy held him down while Brewer stabbed him in the neck with a knife. They then dumped the body on the side of a logging road,” documents said.

Investigators say the suspects then drove back to Mercer Island and the area, making extravagant purchases.

Surveillance video shows both suspects at Auto Quest dealership in Renton on Sunset Blvd at about 2:30 p.m. February 24. Documents say the suspects used Engeland’s credit card to purchase a 2017 Chevy Impala for nearly $26,000.

Video also shows them later that afternoon at the Mercer Island McDonalds, taking their time while ordering food at 4:30pm.

At 5:12pm, the suspects returned to Engeland’s home, and people close with Engeland called police again.

Mercer Island police did not arrest the suspects at the time, but eventually investigators tracked down Brewer and Hardy to California - where they were on the run.

Both are still being held on $5 million bail.