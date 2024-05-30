Suspects, including UC Davis student, plead not guilty to vandalizing Egghead sculptures

Three suspects — including a UC Davis student — accused of tagging several iconic UC Davis sculptures and buildings pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four charges in Yolo Superior Court.

Cheyenne Xiong, 20; Nathan Orr, 30; and Lysandra Dasilva, 31, each pleaded not guilty to felony vandalism and conspiracy in connection with the May 24 incident, according to court records.

Xiong and Dasilva each face an additional charge of resisting or obstructing officers, prosecutors said. The resisting arrest charge was enhanced by an allegation that the crime was carried out with “planning, sophistication or professionalism,” prosecutors said.

UC Davis campus police were called that Friday morning to reports of multiple groups of people tagging buildings. Officers said they came across the defendants spray-painting the university’s landmark Egghead sculptures near the Art Building, the university said.

The 30-year-old Eggheads sculptures are a beloved art installation on campus. Students pose by the bald heads for graduation photos or rub them for good luck on exams.

While attempting to detain an individual, an officer “unintentionally” fired a gun, campus officials said. No one was hurt.

Xiong, the UC Davis student, could also face discipline issued by the university for allegedly violating student conduct codes.

The officer who discharged the firearm was placed on administrative leave and UC Davis Police Chief Joe Farrow referred the incident to the UC Davis Police Accountability Board, an independent board comprised of students, staff and faculty, for review.

The three defendants are expected to return to court June 26.