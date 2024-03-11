Suspects flee after breaking into Goodlettsville pawn shop, police say

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Goodlettsville Police Department is investigating a break-in that occurred at pawn shop early Monday morning.

According to Goodlettsville police, officers got an alarm regarding broken glass around 4 a.m. at A&D Pawn located in the 600 block of South Main Street.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Photo: WKRN

Photo: WKRN

Photo: WKRN

Upon arrival, authorities reported two vehicles were seen fleeing from the area. A short pursuit was initiated, but there is no suspect information to provide, investigators said.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Goodlettsville police said a preliminary investigation indicates the suspects rammed the front door of the store to get in. It remains unclear if any merchandise was taken.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.