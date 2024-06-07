Suspects flee, 1 stabbed during robbery of Bank of America ATM under repair in Center Line

A suspect attempting in the robbery of a Macomb County ATM ended up getting stabbed before making off with the cash.

The robbery happened at an ATM outside Bank of America at 10 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Center Line, police said.

A repairman was fixing the ATM machine when three male suspects approached to rob the ATM, said Director of Public Safety Paul Myszenski. One of the men pinned the repairman against his van while the others took money from the ATM, police said.

The repairman stabbed one of the suspects in the shoulder before the three men fled northbound on Van Dyke Avenue in a white Jeep Cherokee, police said.

Police did not disclose the amount of money stolen. The victim or suspects were not publicly identified.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Bank of America ATM robbery in Center Line: Suspects flee, 1 stabbed