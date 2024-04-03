Suspects in double shooting at Shelton casino arrested after chase

Three suspects were arrested after a two-county chase that followed a double shooting outside the Little Creek Casino in Shelton.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency dispatchers received a call about someone who had been shot in the parking garage at the casino, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

When authorities arrived, they found two victims. Both were taken to the hospital for their wounds.

Squaxin Tribal Police officers identified the suspect’s vehicle and started a chase that crossed into Thurston County.

With coordination between Thurston County deputies and Squaxin Tribal Police officers, deputies were able to intercept the suspect’s vehicle. Three people were arrested.

Mason County detectives are investigating at both the Little Creek Casino and the scene where the suspects were intercepted.