Suspects detained after shooting outside Walt Disney Concert Hall in L.A.

Four people were detained following reports of a shooting outside Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles Thursday night.

Los Angeles police responded to the 100 block of South Grand Avenue where witnesses reportedly heard gunshots at around 5 p.m.

A graduation ceremony was being held at the concert hall for over 100 L.A. County high school graduates, including 29 students who were currently detained youth on probation.

At the end of the ceremony, a person suddenly leaped over a second-story balcony and assaulted one of the teen graduates, authorities said.

Officers responding to the scene discovered a brawl outside the concert hall involving several suspects. Four people were detained during the incident.

Investigating officers said several bullet shell casings were discovered in the area. It’s unclear what prompted the fight.

Entrances to the nearby Broad Museum were blocked off as police investigated reports of a shooting outside Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles on June 13, 2024. (Citizen)

Entrances to the nearby Broad Museum were blocked off as police investigated reports of a shooting in downtown Los Angeles on June 13, 2024. (KTLA)

No injuries to law enforcement or ceremony attendees were reported, LAPD said, and no suspect identities were released.

The graduation ceremony was hosted by the L.A. County Office of Education and the L.A. County Probation Department.

“We are pleased to report that all detained probation graduates and Los Angeles County Office of Education graduates are uninjured, safe, and secure,” said L.A. County probation officials. “The safety and security of all Los Angeles County youth are of the utmost importance. The Probation Department will continue to work with our neighboring law enforcement agencies and partners to celebrate the accomplishments of our youth while working towards creating a safer community.”

Streets surrounding the downtown district were blocked off as police investigated the area.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

