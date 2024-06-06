Suspects in Colorado homicide case arrested at Arizona home near Lake Havasu City

Two suspects in a Colorado homicide case were arrested in Arizona on Saturday after a standoff at a home near the California state line.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said they were contacted by deputies in Fremont County, Colorado, around 8:45 a.m. and were notified that the two suspects were at a home in Topock, a small community north of Lake Havasu City.

The suspects were identified as 42-year-old Suzzette Marie and 43-year-old Toni Marie Gurule.

"Due to the severity of the warrants and the suspects’ history of non-compliance, SWAT was activated and responded to the residence," MSCO said.

MCSO officials said SWAT arrived at the home where the suspects were located and ordered them to exit the residence. Gurule exited the home after chemical agents were deployed. After a second round of firing chemical agents, Salyer exited the building and the two were taken into custody without further incident.

Salyer and Gurule were two of the three Fremont County residents indicted on April 30 on counts of first-degree murder and kidnapping, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

The charges came after the discovery of two bodies in Phantom Canyon north of Florence on Feb. 8, 2022.

Anthony Fogle, 45, was arrested on homicide charges on May 5 while in federal custody in Englewood, Colorado, on separate drug and weapons charges, officials said.

Salyer and Gurule were booked into a Kingman jail where MSCO said they were held while they waited to be extradited to Colorado.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suspects in Colorado homicide case arrested at Arizona home