Suspects arrested for series of retail thefts targeting Southern California stores

Two suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Southern California retailers.

The suspects were identified as Miguel Rosales, 40, from Azusa and Iveth Carrion, 39, from Whittier, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Between September 2023 and May 2024, the pair targeted retailers owned by TJX Companies including TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods across San Bernardino County

They escaped with around $5,359 worth of merchandise across multiple thefts, deputies said.

Investigators from the sheriff’s Operation Smash and Grab unit investigated the thefts and eventually identified the suspects.

On June 3, authorities located and arrested Rosales and Carrion on charges of conspiracy to commit commercial burglary.

Two suspects were arrested for stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods in Southern California. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

During their arrest, the duo was caught with around $2,000 worth of stolen items in a pickup truck.

Photos of the arrest show a variety of stolen accessories and home goods including a smart TV, Michael Kors tote bags, Nike sneakers, a set of All-Clad cookware, a Yeti cooler bag, expensive knife sets, rugs, and other miscellaneous merchandise.

Both suspects were booked into the Central Detention Center. Rosales is being held on $50,000 bail and Carrion is being held on $30,000 bail.

The arrest comes on the heels of a troubling uptick in violent retail thefts across the Southland committed by organized theft crews.

The sheriff’s Operation Smash and Grab unit focuses on thieves targeting popular shopping districts in Rancho Cucamonga, Chino Hills, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.

