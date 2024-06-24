Suspects arrested in Cumberland fire extinguisher assaults

Jun. 24—CUMBERLAND — Four city residents were arrested Sunday after they sprayed numerous victims with a fire extinguisher stolen from a Park Street business, according to Cumberland Police.

The alleged assaults took place at various locations for more than an hour after the first complaint was made to Cumberland Police just after 6 a.m.

Victims at various city locations reported the suspects drove by and sprayed them with a fire extinguisher.

It was just before 8 a.m. when CPD officers arrested the suspects without incident during a traffic stop at Baltimore Avenue and Park Street.

Police charged Mina Amara Yvette Day, 18; Lazaya Christine Lee, 21; Mariah Denise Lee, 20; and Lya Francis Love Smith, 19, with seven counts each of second-degree assault in addition to two counts of theft under $1,500, malicious destruction of property less than $1,000 and violation of state fire prevention regulation.

The defendants were issued summonses and released to await trial in district court.

After locating the described suspect vehicle, police reportedly found evidence linking them to the alleged assaults.

It was not disclosed if any of the victims sought medical attention of their injuries suffered in the alleged attacks.