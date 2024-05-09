Suspects arrested in connection with shooting that injured man in Livingston, police say

Multiple suspects have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot in Livingston on Sunday, according to authorities.

Officers responded at about 9 p.m. to the area of Sycamore and Elm streets for a report of shots fired, according to a Livingston Police Department news release. The arriving officers located a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, officers were able to determine that the shooting occurred outside a residence on Sycamore Street. After a search warrant was obtained, Livingston Police Officers along with Merced County Sheriff’s Deputies, searched the home were they located three suspects in connection with the shooting identified as Bryan Alcaraz, 34, Johnny Barajas, 30, and Moises Cabrera, 26, according to authorities.

Police said all three suspects surrendered peacefully and were arrested. Alcaraz and Barajas were booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony attempted murder, assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, participate in criminal street gang as well as an enhancement, according to jail records. Both men remain in custody in lieu of $725,000 bond.

Cabrera was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony attempted murder, assault with a firearm, participate in criminal street gang as well as an enhancement, according to jail records. He remains in custody in lieu of $625,000 bond.

According to police, the shooting appears to be related to criminal street gang activity. The victim is recovering at a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition.