Suspects arrested in connection with break-in, vandalism at elementary school in Hesperia

A group of young suspects accused of breaking into, and then trashing, a Hesperia elementary school over spring break have been arrested, school officials announced Tuesday.

The burglary and vandalism took place on the afternoon of March 25 at the Maple School for Innovation, 10616 Maple Avenue, according to Principal Mike Ponce De Leon. Furniture, windows, TVs and other pieces of equipment were damaged or destroyed in the break-in, officials said.

No students or staff were on campus at the time.

The crime was captured on surveillance camera footage, and images of three intruders were shared with the public in hopes of generating leads in the investigation.

The three suspects, described only as juveniles, have been arrested and "cite released," according to a Hesperia Unified School District statement.

Vandals broke into Maple School of Innovation on Monday, March 25, 2024 and caused significant damage.

Maple representatives thanked the community for its generous support and vigilance in the wake of the crime.

"A lot of credit goes out to everyone for sharing information, being vigilant, and communicating with authorities," the district officials stated in a social media post. "Our Maple community is unlike any other. Thank you for being an added layer of protection for our home!"

Vandals broke into Maple School of Innovation on Monday, March 25, 2024 and caused significant damage.

Hesperia Unified School District officials also extended gratitude to the school's police department for the swift apprehension of the suspects.

More: Vandals sought in break-in at elementary school in Hesperia

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Suspects arrested in Maple School of Innovation burglary in Hesperia