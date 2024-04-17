Suspects accused of Quincy armed robbery may be connected to similar crime in Norwell, police say

Police are searching for three suspects accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint early Wednesday morning who may be connected to other similar crimes in Plymouth County.

Officers responding to the 7-11 on Franklin Street just after 4:30 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery discovered three males wearing masks each pulled a gun on the store clerk, according to Quincy Police. There were no reports of any injuries, but officials say the suspects fled on foot towards Water Street.

A blue Hyundai driving through the intersection of Water Street and Liberty Street was spotted by a Quincy Police officer a short time later. When that officer tried stopping the vehicle, the car allegedly sped off and crashed into a fire hydrant and a telephone pole on Liberty Street.

Authorities say three male occupants fled from the crash scene and began running through yards in the neighborhood. The males were not located and evidence at the crash scene led police to believe these were the same people who robbed the 7-11, according to investigators.

Shortly thereafter, officers allegedly received a report of a stolen car near the Liberty Street scene.

Investigators are working to confirm if that crime was committed by those same robbery suspects. Quincy Police also believe the three suspects may be involved in a similar robbery in the town of Norwell.

Anyone with information about either the crash or robbery incident is asked to call police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



