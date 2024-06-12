Suspected Tesla thief locked himself in the car. CA officers had a clever way to get him out

A man yelling at people out the window of a parked Tesla was arrested in Arroyo Grande on Tuesday after police determined the vehicle had been stolen from an out-of-area dealership.

And officers used a savvy bit of automotive know-how to take him into custody.

At 12:13 p.m., Pleasanton resident David Camp, 53, was reported hollering at passerby from the Tesla on West Branch Street.

When police arrived, Camp “displayed signs of alcohol intoxication and refused to exit the vehicle,” a news release from the Arroyo Grande Police Department said.

Camp’s effort to remain holed up in the car was thwarted, however, when officers took advantage of a special Tesla feature.

They called the dealership and asked to have the car unlocked remotely.

Then, the officers simply opened the doors and arrested Camp.

Camp was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, public intoxication, and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer, police said.

Camp was no longer in custody at the jail as of 5:30 p.m., according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office booking log.