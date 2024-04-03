Suspected space junk crashed through Florida man’s home: ‘It almost hit my son’

Video above: Space Telescope Captures Striking Visuals of ‘Massive Cyclones’ on Exoplanet

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is investigating after what appears to be “trash” from the International Space Station came crashing down into a Florida home last month.

Alejandro Otero said he wasn’t home when the nearly 2-pound object tore through the roof, and both floors of his two-story home in Naples, but home security footage captured the sound of the crash.

Otero was on vacation when his son called and told him about the startling surprise.

“It was a tremendous sound. It almost hit my son. He was two rooms over and heard it all,” Otero told WINK News. “Something ripped through the house and then made a big hole on the floor and on the ceiling. When we heard that, we were like, impossible, and then immediately, I thought a meteorite.”

Solar Eclipse 2024: What to do if you’re driving during the eclipse?

Otero rushed home from his trip and found what appeared to be a man-made cylindrical-shaped object on the floor of the home.

“It used to have a cylindrical shape, and you can tell by the shape of the top that it traveled in this direction through the atmosphere. Whatever you burned, created in this burn and melted the metal over in this direction,” he said.

Otero believes that the mysterious object came from space. He even shared photos of the “space junk” on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying that he’s waiting to hear back from “the responsible agencies” to resolve the costs of damages to his home.

Credit: Alejandro Otero / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

Credit: Alejandro Otero / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

Credit: Alejandro Otero / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

Credit: Alejandro Otero / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

“Looks like one of those pieces missed Ft. Myers and landed in my house in Naples. Tore through the roof and went thru 2 floors. Almost hit my son,” he wrote.

On Wednesday, NASA confirmed to WFLA that the agency “collected an item in cooperation with the homeowner” and will analyze the object at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to determine its possible origin.

“NASA collected an item in cooperation with the homeowner, and will analyze the object at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida as soon as possible to determine its origin. More information will be available once the analysis is complete,” the statement read.

Florida double murder: Toddler found face down in pool, mother stabbed 28 times, police say

However, according to arestechnica.com, the U.S. Space Command recorded to reentry of a piece of space debris from the space station on March 8, around the same time Otero’s home camera captured the crash.

Regardless of where the “trash” came from, Otero said the experience scared his whole family.

“I was shaking. I was completely in disbelief. What are the chances of something landing on my house with such force to cause so much damage,” he told WINK News. “I’m super grateful that nobody got hurt.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.